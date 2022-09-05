Political journalist Bridget Otoo has said she owes her life to a sachet water hawker whose singular act of kindness saved her life.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, she noted that the incident happened some days ago while she was on her way home.

Per her narration, she fell ill while driving on the Kpone stretch, as though she would pass out at any moment due to severe dehydration.

However, she had no physical cash except for mobile money, and she was embarrassed to ask the hawkers in traffic to allow transaction just for a GHS2 bottle of water.

That was how she said she watched four bottle water sellers pass by while her situation got worse.

However, her ‘Good Samaritan’ came in a form of a hawker identified simply as Portia who did not only give her the water, but declined any form of payment.

“I drove off thanking God and thinking how this girl saved me in ways she would never know. I called her next morning to thank her and went ahead to send her momo to show just how grateful I am. She called back, shocked and happy,” a portion of the post read.

To reciprocate her kindness, she said she aims to impact in the life of the Senior High School dropout.

Read full post below: