Media personality and journalist, Bridget Otoo, has shared the harrowing experience of how she escaped car-snatching syndicate on the Accra-Tema motorway.

According to her, three suspects were in a black Hyundai Elantra with one of them disguising himself as a mechanic.

The broadcaster told her Twitter followers that she would have lost her car on Sunday, March 19, but for her niece who was inside it.

“I just escaped a car snatching syndicate on the motorway, it didn’t even occur to me they were trying to steal the car, maybe my niece being in the car saved me.

“Black Hyundai Elantra with three guys, one dressed as a mechanic, please be careful, will share the story later,” she tweeted.

Bridget Otoo’s experience adds up to the numerous criminal activities which frequently occur on the stretch.

Read the rest of her narration below: