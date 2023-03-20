A 19-year-old footballer, Joseph Kumi, who is an adopted son of the late Christian Atsu, is on the verge of losing his eyes as he battles cancer.

Young Joseph, popularly known as Christiano Ronaldo, who resides at Gomoa Dabenyi in the Gomoa East District of the Central region, is three times Milo Champion.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggests Joseph was diagnosed with the ailment while he was about to travel to Europe to continue his football career.

The talented youngster, who was been catered for by late Atsu at Cheetah FC, now has his right eye gushing out and has been confined to his room for the past year due to financial constraints.

In an interview, Joseph Kumi revealed that Christian Atsu adopted him and supplied him with football kits anytime he comes on holidays in Ghana and was the one who helped him get an agent in Europe.

He said doctors at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital are demanding Ghc20,000 before they can perform surgery for him but they haven’t even been able to raise a penny.

He has, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to come to his rescue to alleviate him of his daily excruciating pains.

Meanwhile, Joseph’s mother, Akua Akyere, who could not control her tears, said her hope was dashed after she heard Christian Atsu is dead.

She has, therefore, joined her son to appeal to all Ghanaians to help the promising talent recover.

Nicholas Ayeba, who initially supported the boy, has expressed hope through ADOM TV/FM, Christiano Ronaldo will come back to life.