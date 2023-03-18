Weeping may endure for a night but joy indeed comes in the morning was what exactly happened when former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, ministered at the funeral of Christian Atsu.

Clad in mourning cloth, the footballer lightened up the spirits of mourners with a soul-captivating performance.

Baby Jet, as he is affectionately called, led the Ghana Armed Forces Band to sing.

He performed medleys of several local gospel songs to the admiration of many.

Despite being drowned in sorrow over the painful loss of the former Black Stars player and philanthropist, scores of the mourners moved towards Gyan to sing and dance their hearts out.

Videos from his performance which have gone viral on social media have attracted commendation from many.

The final funeral rites, held at the Forecourt of the State House, saw scores of dignitaries and Ghanaians in attendance to bid farewell to the former footballer.