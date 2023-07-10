Turkish outfit, Hatayspor, are preparing for the 2023/24 football season after pulling out of the Turkish Super Lig following the devastating earthquake that hit the country.

Through the quake, Ghana lost a son in Black Stars forward Christian Atsu who was one of over 50,000 people that lost their lives.

This unfortunate incident occurred just a day after scoring a last-minute free-kick to secure all three points for his side in their narrow 1-0 win over Kasimpasa in the Super Lig on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

However, Hatayspor made a return to the pitch for the first on Sunday, July 9, in a friendly game against English lower-tier side Hull City.

Before the game, the Hatayspor squad posed for a team photo with an official of the club holding up the jersey of the late Christian Atsu to remember and pay tribute to the player.

At the end of the friendly encounter, there was no winner as the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The English club, Hull City took the lead in the 67th minute through Will Jarvis before an equaliser from Unal Durmushan in the 83rd minute forced the match to end in a draw.

Hatayspor are expected to pay tribute to Christian Atsu, other players, and club officials who lost their lives in the earthquake when the new football season starts.