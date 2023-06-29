The Christian Atsu Educational Centre has been officially opened after the successful completion of the orphanage school project.

The school, situated in Senya Beraku in Central Region, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The inauguration was attended by local chiefs, community members, and the family and friends of the late footballer.

However, Astu did not live to see the project come to its full completion.

The former Ghana international tragically passed away following a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February of this year.

His untimely death raised concerns about the school’s fate; however, in a heartwarming display of solidarity, Atsu’s former Premier League clubs Chelsea, Everton, and Newcastle, along with other generous donors, banded together to ensure the realisation of the player’s dream.

Collaborating with Becky’s Foundation, they worked tirelessly to construct a remarkable nine-unit school building designed specifically for orphans in the Senya Beraku district.

Atsu, known for his extensive philanthropic work, was laid to rest in his hometown of Ada in March.

He is famously remembered for emerging as the best player during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Ghana finished as runners-up.