Vice President of Imani Africa, Bright Simons, myhas shared four key points drawn from the two recent bye-elections held.

In a tweet, he stated that both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have a lot of work to do prior to the 2024 general election.

He indicated that the NDC has maintained its level of support from 2020 whereas dissatisfied NPP supporters did not partake in the bye-elections.

To him, the ruling party, NPP, has more to fear in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

NDC retained the Assin North seat, garnering almost the same number of votes in 2020 at the swing constituency.

The NPP also retained the Kumawu constituency seat, a traditional stronghold for the party.

If the recent parliamentary by-election in the stronghold of Ghana's ruling party was interesting, then today's episode in the swing constituency of Assin North is 10x more.

