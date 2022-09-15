Media Personality, Bridget Otoo, has got fans and followers talking with her latest post on social media.



Taking to her Twitter page, Miss Otoo indicated she was unhappy.

I’m unhappy — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) September 14, 2022



As dire as the Metro TV broadcaster’s situation may be, her post has garnered concerns from fans and followers who have sighted the post.



When asked by a follower what the problem was, Miss Otoo gave an unexpected response, stating she was hungry and her favourite waakye seller was not available.

I’m hungry. My favourite waakye seller didn’t come — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) September 14, 2022



Following her revelation, other teeming fans have questioned what they can do to make her happy coupled with hilarious reactions.

There is always something to be happy about, that is the gift of life . — Emma (@emmakors35) September 14, 2022

What can i do to mk u happy — DJ Legend Ghana (@iamdjlegend) September 14, 2022