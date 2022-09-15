Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo
Media Personality, Bridget Otoo, has got fans and followers talking with her latest post on social media.


Taking to her Twitter page, Miss Otoo indicated she was unhappy.


As dire as the Metro TV broadcaster’s situation may be, her post has garnered concerns from fans and followers who have sighted the post.


When asked by a follower what the problem was, Miss Otoo gave an unexpected response, stating she was hungry and her favourite waakye seller was not available.


Following her revelation, other teeming fans have questioned what they can do to make her happy coupled with hilarious reactions.




