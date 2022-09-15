The Madina Magistrate Court near Accra in the Greater Accra Region has sentenced a herdsman to a fine of GH¢420.00 for rearing animals under insanitary conditions in a residential area.

Shaban Abubakar, who was charged with lack of permit for keeping animals, and causing public health nuisance, was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before the court presided over by Suzanna Nyakotey.

In default of the fine, the convict will spend three months in prison.

The Court also ordered him to demolish the cattle kraal and relocate the animals in accordance with laid down regulations of the assembly.

Brief facts

Narrating the facts of the case, the Prosecutor, Bernice Ofori Nyarko, an Environmental Health Officer, told the court that Abubakar reared cattle in a residential area under insanitary conditions.

She told the court that the accumulated cow dung did not only emanate stench to the detriment of the health of residents in the neighbourhood but also served as a favourable breeding ground for heel flies which were noted for causing annoyance and discomfort to humans

She said the accused person having, ignored several appeals from aggrieved residents, was served with a notice to abate the nuisance and relocate the animals but failed to comply.

The action of the convict, she said, was in violation of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (Control of Stray Animals) Bye-Law, 2017.

It states that “No person shall keep pigs, cattle, etc. in any premises except at designated places as may be approved by the assembly”.

The convict was, subsequently, charged to appear before the Madina Magistrate Court.