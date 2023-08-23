A nomadic herdsman is currently recovering at the Zabzugu District Hospital after he tried to escape from possible kidnappers at Larabanga near Nakpali in the Zabzugu District of the Northern Region on Monday night.

The victim was allegedly shot at by the kidnappers when he attempted to flee.

He sustained serious gunshot injuries to his thighs, which also damaged his manhood.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to Citi News said they heard gunshots in the night and later found the victim in the bush with injuries.

This is the fourth attempted kidnapping in the area.

It is believed that the kidnappers are also suspected to be fellow herdsmen.

In the first incident, relatives allegedly paid a total of GH¢140,000 to the kidnappers, but the victim was subsequently killed.

A relative of the victim spoke to Citi News.

“We were in our rooms last night and heard gunshots. Everyone was scared. After a while, it stopped and people came out and traced the direction the sound was coming from. We got to the herdsman’s residence and saw bloodstains on the ground.

“We actually didn’t see anybody until when we were about to go when he crawled out of the bush with gunshot wounds to his thighs. Both legs were injured, and his manhood was also injured. We quickly organized a car and took him to Zabzugu Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. We call on the security to look into it and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Officials of the Immigration Service at the checkpoint near Larabanga escorted them to the hospital, and the officer in charge, Mr Kennedy Tengzagh, donated blood for the victim at the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. The case has been officially reported to the police in the district.

