Unknown gunmen, suspected to be armed robbers, have ambushed three herdsmen who were en route to Ejura Market from Kowiriso at Asante Akyem North.

Tragically, one of the herdsmen lost his life as a result of a gunshot wound inflicted by the assailants.

Another herdsman endured cutlass wounds during the attack, while the third individual managed to evade the armed robbers and fled from the scene.

