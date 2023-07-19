Rapper Medikal has made attempts to rekindle his feud with counterpart Strongman with a shady post he has made on social media.

To light up some fire on a not-so-vibrant social media app, Twitter, on Tuesday noon, Medikal shared a photo of Strongman having a gym session, in an apparent attempt to mock him.

Known for his slender physique, Strongman was captured struggling to lift weight and work out his arm with a dumbbell.

While the video has sparked rib-cracking reactions, Medikal has added to the fun, teasing Strongman for his deficiency in strength.

He sarcastically described Strongman as a work of art.

Strongman who found nothing funny about Medikal’s post jabbed him to train his mind to be as big as his body.

He subtly remarked that Medikal is immature, adding that he is not shocked he has been claiming to be 26 since the last seven years.

Panyin toto no nso

I’m not shocked u ve been 26yrs for 7yrs now

Let the brain go with the body 🤦‍♂️ — Strongman Burner (@StrongmanBurner) July 18, 2023

Some users argue that the post is all in good fun and should not be taken seriously, as playful banter between artistes is common in the entertainment industry.

Others, however, believe that body shaming is never acceptable, and celebrities should be mindful of their words and actions on social media.