The family of the woman accused of transforming from a bird into a human being at Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region, has strongly denied the reports circulating in the media, labelling her as a witch with the ability to shift between human and animal forms.

In an interview on UTV, the sister of the accused witch spoke out about the situation clarifying that her sister is actually suffering from mental illness and had been missing for three days prior to the incident.

“My sister is mentally challenged and has been missing for three days. She has been mentally ill since childbirth,” the sister explained.

The sister further disclosed that her sister, who is now 39 years old, usually resides with her.

However, during her absence, someone contacted her from Senya, informing her that her sister had been found there.

“I went to Senya on Friday, but I couldn’t find her. I returned on Saturday and Sunday, still without any luck,” she recounted.

The revelation about her sister being on television and being held by a woman who claimed to capture witches came from one of her sons.

“It was yesterday when one of my sons informed me that my sister was on TV and was with a woman who captures witches,” she revealed in Twi.

Determined to locate her missing sister, she managed to track down the palace at Gomoa Mampong, where her sister had been confronted and accused of witchcraft.

Upon arriving at the palace, the sister engaged in discussions with the chief, elders, and the people involved, providing them with an explanation of the true situation.

Afterwards, they collectively proceeded to the police station, where her sister had been detained. Following a round of questioning by the police, her sister was eventually released.

Recalling the account relayed by her sister, the woman mentioned that her sister claimed to have been brought to Gomoa in a vehicle by an unfamiliar person.

The family’s testimony contradicts the widely circulated narrative of a bird-woman witch, emphasising instead the woman’s mental health challenges and the distressing circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

