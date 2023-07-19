Dennis Miracle Aboagye, a spokesperson for aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that he stands out tall among his contenders.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show, he said the Vice President has over the years shown competence in delivering on his mandate.

Aside from this, the Presidential staffer noted that Dr Bawumia has a message that all Ghanaians can relate to.

“Only Bawumia has a message that resonates with the people. All NPP supporters want the party to run for a third term.

“There’s no leader that does not go through challenges. A good leader mobilizes his people in the face of challenges to work things out.”

He stated that Dr Bawumia will complete his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region today.

“Bawumia is still in Ashanti region 39 constituencies. He’s left with eight constituencies.”

To him, Dr Bawumia has played a key role in the party’s development for the past 23 years and deserves to lead the party in the 2024 polls.

