Communication team member of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign, Benjamin Akowuah, has disclosed their intention to use party dues to pay delegates.

This comes after Hopeson Adorye, who is part of the team, disclosed their plan to pay the over 200,000 delegates should Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen win the presidential race, as well as the 2024 general election.

This message got Ghanaians asking where he will get the money to fulfill such a promise.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s political show, Burning Issues, Mr Akowuah said their source of funds will be generated internally.

“We contributed dues to run the party and the motive of Alan Kyerematen is to get members of the party to pay party dues effectively for us to get enough funds to pay party delegates and I don’t think there is something wrong with using the party’s dues to pay them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Prince Amuzu, the spokesperson for Dr Afriyie Akoto, said their motive is to create employment for the youth by opening companies.

Speaking about the viral picture in which plantain is being planted beside the candidate, Dr Amuzu said it was a way delegates expressed their love for the presidential candidate, Dr Akoto.

“I myself didn’t understand why delegates met Afriyie Akoto with plantain plant until it was explained to me, it was done by delegates to express the faith they have in him.”

“Dr Afriyie Akoto’s plan is quite vibrant, he will establish mining and other companies to provide employment for delegates if he is given the mandate,” he added.

Dennis Miracle Aboagye from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp, speaking with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, said “Bawumia will pull not less than 80% votes in the Ashanti Region and I will be surprised if we are unable to achieve that at the end of the election.”