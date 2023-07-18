A presidential candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kyerematen, has said that Ghanaian voters are calling on him to lead the country to prosperity.

He asserted that the voters have identified that he has the ‘capabilities and formula’ to develop and strengthen the country’s economy.

He, therefore, implored NPP delegates to elect him as the next Presidential Candidate to enable the governing party to maintain power in 2024, since he is a favourite among the 10 aspirants.

He said this when addressing delegates at Sogakofe during the first day of his cluster tour of the Volta Region.

He illustrated that his competence was evident in the leadership roles he played as Trade Minister in promoting trade and the industrialisation agenda in Ghana.

He said that the six million Ghanaian voters who would help the NPP win power are calling for him to become President, but it behooves on NPP delegates to set him on the right path.

“They [voters] want you to select a leader of NPP who will become President in 2024. They are not looking for an opposition leader. So they need somebody who you can market to the whole of Ghana.

“Out of the 10 people, the first thing that the six million people are asking you to do is to drop all of them. Who do you think is likely to become flag bearer, and then he will become President of Ghana?”, he quizzed the delegates, who responded with one common voice, “Alan”.

He guaranteed the NPP 80% of total votes from the Ashanti Region where he hails from, and breaking into the Volta Region, which is the National Democratic Congress’ stronghold by reducing their voting pattern.

He asserted that the Volta Region has a significant role to play in making him a Presidential Candidate and eventually President of the Republic of Ghana.

Mr Kyerematen promised to hold the region in high esteem should he be elected to the seat of government.

He said he will occupy the vacuum left by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and develop the region under his government.