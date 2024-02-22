Former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan, has been named on the Manifesto Committee of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer for the 2024 election, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This was contained in a statement from the communication team of Bawumia’s campaign, with Dennis Miracles Aboagye as the signatory.

Gyan, who holds the record for the highest number of goals scored by a Ghanaian international footballer, will head the Youth and Sports sub-committee within the manifesto team. Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has also been named as the Chairman of the manifesto committee.

The primary task of the committee is to comprehensively review the NPP’s manifestos from 2016 and 2020, and to engage relevant stakeholders to develop a forward-looking and pragmatic manifesto for the 2024 elections.

A section of the press release stated, “The Manifesto Committee is further charged to discharge their mandate efficiently and professionally to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that can stand the test of time to address the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians.”

As the country’s highest-scoring footballer, Gyan brings a wealth of experience and insight to the committee. This inclusion underscores the party’s commitment to involve a diverse group of individuals in the crafting of its policies and agendas, reflecting a broad spectrum of interests and expertise.

