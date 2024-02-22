Ghana, defender Abdul Baba Rahman has regained consciousness following a concerning incident during a semi-final clash in the Greek Cup on Wednesday evening.

Rahman, playing as a left-back, suffered a loss of consciousness after a collision with an opponent during the match between Panathinaikos and PAOK.

The unfortunate event unfolded in the 115th minute of the game, which had entered extra time following a 2-2 deadlock in regular play. An opponent accidentally struck Rahman’s head during an aerial challenge, resulting in his loss of consciousness.

Prompt medical attention was provided to Rahman on the field, and he eventually regained consciousness. As a precautionary measure, he was transported via ambulance to receive further medical care at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the match was temporarily halted due to the incident. Eventually, the referee decided to conclude the game, leading to a penalty shootout.

Panathinaikos emerged victorious in the shootout, securing a 6-5 win and booking their spot in the Greek Cup final.