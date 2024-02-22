The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has announced plans to stage a protest on March 4, 2024, outside the Ministry of Education.

Their decision follows what they see as persistent neglect from the ministry, particularly in awarding contracts and clearing outstanding debts amounting to over GH¢100 million.

The Association is frustrated by the government’s failure to fulfill payments for supplied uniforms, house dresses, and other essential items to numerous senior high schools over the past two academic years.

During a media briefing, spokesperson Emmanuel Ayibor reiterated the group’s resolve to exhaust all available options until their concerns are addressed.

“We, as an association, have had extensive engagement with the government on these challenges that we have actually cited, but unfortunately, as we speak, the government has not given us a response yet, and we don’t know when they are paying us.”

“The price quota is low for us, as we have indicated in our press conference, and we are also asking the government to reconsider giving the supply of PE kits and uniforms and stationery back to the schools. So, we are by this stating that if the government does not listen to us, we are going to picket on March 4 at the Ministry of Education, and we have notified the police.”

