Ahead of the 2024 general elections, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has formed his manifesto committee tasked to develop a more inclusive manifesto that will inure to the benefits of all Ghanaians.

The formation of the Committee came just a day after the announcement of his official campaign committee.

Notable among them is Ghanaian soccer legend, Asamoah Gyan (in charge of Youth and Sports) who will use his experience to bring on board, the right programmes and policies that will improve the Ghana’s sports disciplines, especially football, at a time where Ghanaians have expressed concern over the seeming collapse of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to a statement released and signed by the Director of Communications for Dr. Bawumia’s Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Committee will be chaired by immediate past Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who resigned yesterday after a crunch meeting between President Akufo Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia and the entire Majority Caucus of Parliament.

Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will serve as Vice Chair, senior advisor to the Vice President, Evron Rochdale Hughes will serve as the Secretary to the Committee.

It will also be coordinated by the National Coordinated by the Senior policy advisor to the Vice President, Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu and Director of Research at the Office of the President, Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah.

Former MP for New Juaben South, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah, made the list as the chairman of the sub-committee on Economy, whiles Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan will be in chair the Local Government sub-committee.

Seasoned Ghanaian Industrialist and CEO of Tropical Cables, Tony Oteng Gyasi will will be in charge of Trade and Industry, with renowned Energy expert and former presidential candidate, Kwadwo Nsafoa Poku, chairing the Energy and Petroleum sub-committee.

As Ghana’s creative industry keeps expanding, it is expected to be a key factor in the manifestoes of all candidates of the various political parties.

In this vein, the Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts sub-committee will be chaired by Ghanaian film maker and CEO of the National Film Authority, Juliet Asante.

Spokesperson for the flagbearer and NPP parliamentary candidate for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako will be in charge of the Lands, Minerals and Natural Resources sub-committee, with Lawyer Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, making the list as the chair of the sub-committee on Legal and Governance.

Head of the UNESCO Secretariat in Ghana, Ama Serwaa Nerquaye Tetteh has also been appointed as Chair of the sub-committee on Gender, Children and Social Protection, whiles former General Secretary of the NPP, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong will be in charge of Housing and Infrastructure.

Other Chairs of the various sub-committees include; Hassan Tampuli, Deputy Minister for Transport (In charge of Transport), Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, MP for Effiduase/Asokore (in charge of Health), Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, MP for Kwesimintsim (in charge of Education), Amma Frimpomaa, Managing Director, SIC Life Savings and Loans (In charge of Employment and Labour Relations), Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, MP for Oforikrom (in charge of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations), Mike Ocquaye Jnr., CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority (in charge of Foreign Affairs), Edward Asomani, National Security Coordinator (in charge of Security), William Oppong Bio, CEO Supercars Group of Companies (in charge of Agriculture), and Kofi Dzamesi, CEO for Bui Power Authority (in charge of Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs and Civil Societies).

Below is the full statement

