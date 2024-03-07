Renowned economist, Kwame Pianim, has refuted reports of being a member of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’ s Manifesto Committee.

On February 23, 2024, Mr Pianim was named in addition to Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin as the advisors for a 17-member committee on Economy.

The members were subsequently unveiled on Thursday, February 29.

However, Mr Pianim has said he may not be the person named because nobody has contacted him to that effect.

“I think it is fake news, nobody has talked to me, nobody has contacted me. I didn’t know when they were inaugurating it.

“Maybe it is not me, they mean somebody else but definitely, I have not been contacted,” he said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has charged members of his campaign and manifesto teams to execute their duties with a united front to ensure victory in the 2024 general election.

