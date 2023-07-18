

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has expressed concern about the fact some party members are bitter because their past relatives who fought for the party are not being treated well by the party.

Mr Kodua made the observations while speaking at the Ablekuma South Constituency when the party honored its heroes and heroines.

Ten stalwarts, some alive and others who have passed away were honoured.

They are the late Joshua Attoh Quarshie, the late Theresa Amelley Tagoe, and the late Ben Brown.

The rest are Ayitey Boafo, John Boadu, Stanley Adjiri Blankson, Kingsly Ampah, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, Vivian Garshong, and Lord Commey.

“Such a program was one of my visions while campaigning to become the General Secretary of the party and what Ablekuma South has done is the first of its kind in any constituency across the country,” he said.

“Some people have suffered for the party…but they died and their families are bitter towards the party. It’s all because when their relatives passed away, the party never remembered them. Former executives are not remembered any longer but if we seek such families and at least shake their hands that bitterness will reduce,” he explained.

The Ablekuma South NPP Constituency Chairman, Collins Asante, stated that the initiative was a step in the right direction.

“The youngest ones are benefiting from the sweat of the elders…that is why we are honouring our forefathers. This will serve as an example for the young ones to also work hard.”

Mr Asante called for a united front to help the party wrestle the seat from the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 general polls.

