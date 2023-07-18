Andy Kwaku Ameyaw, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency at Nkawkaw, Eastern Region, has advised all NPP flagbearer aspirants to be cautious with their words and demonstrate objectivity during their campaign speeches.

He stressed the importance of upholding the party’s ideals and protecting its reputation.

He said the electoral college responsible for electing the flagbearer consists of party executives, intellectuals, professionals, and respected elders.

He urged the aspirants to avoid personal attacks and divisive rhetoric.

He also emphasised the interconnectedness of the government and the party, noting that stability and economic management involve multiple stakeholders.

He cautioned against spreading false information that could damage the government’s image and create additional burdens for the party.

He cited the strength of the Ghanaian currency and mentioned ongoing road infrastructure projects as examples of the government’s achievements.

Regarding the parliamentary committee investigation into an alleged leaked audio, he supported the Speaker of Parliament’s decision but questioned the extent of its public importance.

He called for an end to the politicisation of every issue and highlighted the separation of powers between the legislature and the judiciary.