The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has called on Ghanaians to refrain from politicising the operations of the Office.

Raymond Daapah Addo, the Board Chair of EOCO, emphasised that demonising the office anytime government changes should not be encouraged.

During the launch of EOCO’s five-year strategic plan in Accra, Mr Addo said the EOCO is not politically affiliated.

He urged the public to avoid politicising every issue and recognise that crime is crime, regardless of whether it is committed by the NPP or NDC.

“We should stop politicising every issue. Crime is crime whether committed by NPP or NDC it is a crime and EOCO will go after whoever is involved without fear or favour,” he added.

He added that EOCO remains committed to pursuing anyone involved in criminal activities without fear or favour.

He said by avoiding the politicisation of EOCO’s operations, the Office can focus on carrying out its mandate effectively and impartially.