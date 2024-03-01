Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, March 1, 2024, commissioned the University of Ghana stadium (Legon Stadium), at a colourful ceremony in Accra ahead of the 13th edition of the African Games to be staged in Accra.

The 11,000 capacity facility which will serve as one of the venues for the competition has been completed as Ghana wraps-up preparations ahead of the opening of the Games on March 3.

Commissioning the stadium, the Vice President said “The history of the African Games is tied with the history of the continent.

“I believe it is common knowledge that the Great Pan African and First President of the Republic of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is a founding member of the Games. The Games thus inhabit the Spirit of Africa and Pan Africanism.

“Our theme for this edition of the Games, “Experience the African Dream”, is thus steeped in the core values of unity, independence, political and economic cooperation, as well as historical and cultural awareness.”

He added that “this is the age of the African Renaissance. The continent is tagged by Trade Finance Global with the potential to shape geopolitics and world economics for decades to come.

“This potential would not marginally materialize to propel our people into prosperity without conscious and intentional action on the part of everyone, especially leadership across all social divides and facets of society.”

The United Nations, he said, had “Identified sports as the most appropriate vehicle for sustainable socio-economic development and made a pronouncement as such in 2018. Combined with the youthful bulge of our demographic dividend, the opportunity is here, and the time is now. Ghana is ready to host the world.

“It is in recognition of many social and cultural benefits inherent in sports that the Government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, took the bold decision to bid for and win the rights for Ghana to host this edition of the African Games. This visionary step has resulted in the construction of international standard sporting facilities such as the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field and the Borteyman Sports Complex.

“Construction of these facilities have not been easy, but we know that the returns would be immediate and substantial”, he added.

Over 13,000 elite athletes, sports technocrats, technicians, and officials, including volunteers are expected to participate in the African Games that ends on Saturday March, 23.

The African Games is a celebration of the continent’s greatest sporting talents who gather and compete in an atmosphere of camaraderie, unity and celebration the cultural diversity that is uniquely African.