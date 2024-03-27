The Minority Caucus in Parliament has announced plans to reveal further details on the mismanagement in the organization and execution of the just-ended 13th African Games.

The Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament and South Tongu MP, Kobena Mensah Woyome disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mr Woyome revealed that Parliament approved $195 million for infrastructure enhancements linked to the games.

However, the government’s mismanagement led to a total expenditure of $250 million by the conclusion of the Games.

“We must also take note that Parliament approved an amount of $195 million for infrastructure development for the Games. We shall, in our next interaction with you, give further detail on the utilization of these amounts.

“In the coming days, we shall give Ghanaians a much more detailed account of the rot in the preparation and the hosting of the 13th African Games. The rot associated with the just-ended games is too much for one press conference,” he stated.

ALSO READ: