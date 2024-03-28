The Minority in Parliament has called for the exemption of health facilities from the recent unannounced load shedding by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The caucus is also demanding an audit to determine the capacity and reliability of alternate power supply systems in hospitals.

This follows reports of power outage on Tuesday evening at the Tema General Hospital which allegedly led to the death of a three-day-old baby.

A statement signed by the Ranking member of the Health Committee and Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah-Akando described the situation as worry.

“The Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with relevant agencies, must, without delay, exempt all health facilities nationwide from the current unannounced and unscheduled electricity load shedding and power outages,” it said in parts.

He expressed concerns that the situation if not resolved may lead to more deaths in the health facilities, emphasising the need for a load shedding timetable for all Ghanaians.

“Amid these happenings, the government has refused to heed wise counsel from suffering Ghanaians and businesses to publish a load shedding timetable to enable them to plan their lives. This situation has obviously begun to take a toll on critical healthcare facilities across the country.

“We therefore demand swift action from relevant authorities to address these critical issues and safeguard the delivery of vital health services to Ghanaians,” it added

Below is the full statement: