The Minority in Parliament is calling for health facilities to be spared from the ongoing unscheduled electricity load shedding by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

They are also pushing for an assessment to evaluate the capacity and reliability of backup power systems in hospitals.

In a press release signed by the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minority emphasizes the urgency of this request, highlighting the potential loss of lives if action is not taken promptly.

Furthermore, the statement urges the Ghana Health Service to explore alternative power sources for healthcare facilities if exemption from ECG’s load shedding is not feasible.

“The Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with relevant agencies, must, without delay, exempt all health facilities nationwide from the current unannounced and unscheduled electricity load shedding and power outages.”

“The Ministry of Health working in tandem with the Ghana Health Service should audit all alternate power supply systems within health facilities to determine their capacity and reliability in handling electricity disruptions and procurement of emergency power supply systems should be done if current systems are inadequate,” an excerpt of the statement said.

The Minority also voiced apprehension regarding reports indicating that power outages have contributed to a rise in morbidity and mortality rates among patients, especially those dependent on public health facilities.

They assert that the government’s apparent reluctance to address this issue is unjustified and shows disrespect towards the Ghanaian populace.

“Amid these happenings, the government has refused to heed wise counsel from suffering Ghanaians and businesses to publish a load shedding timetable to enable them to plan their lives. This situation has obviously begun to take a toll on critical healthcare facilities across the country,” it added.

