The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately publish the KPMG audit report on the revenue assurance contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

In addition, the Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament (MP) wants a copy of the report to be laid before the House.

This he believes would promote transparency and allow Parliament to conduct an independent investigation into the contract.

“It strikes me as unusual that the report only contains mild suggestions and recommendations, despite the abundance of information available to the public regarding the SML arrangement. Consequently, we must scrutinize the comprehensiveness of their mandate, including their TOR, methodology, and approach,” he stated.

In a lengthy statement, Mr Adongo said the Minority caucus was determined to uncover any breaches or irregularities in the contract.

“Our primary objective is to expose the beneficial owners of this group and utilize Parliament’s authority to recover the funds that have been paid due to this illegality.

“I trust that the President understands that my Parliamentary scrutiny request is founded on section 33 of the PFM Act, which mandates that Parliament authorize contracts with multi-year obligations in the first instance.

“For the unsuspecting public, this recent development further reinforces the belief amongst many discerning people of Ghana, that Bawumia and his associates are simply spearheading a corruption-infested digitalisation strategy steeped in delusions and shrewdness,” the statement added.

KPMG commenced an audit of the contract following a directive by Akufo-Addo on January 2, 2024, in line with an exposé by the Fourth Estate.

The audit revealed that SML has received a total of GH¢1,061,054,778 since 2018 while fulfilling its obligations partially.

However, SML has challenged that finding, claiming that the report in general justifies the contract.

ALSO READ:

Below is the full statement: