Actress and socialite, Efia Odo has opened up on her experience with racism during her time in high school.

Reflecting on her past in the United States, she said her African-American classmates mocked her for being African.

Efia Odo disclosed that, she was subjected to hurtful name-calling, such as “African booty scratcher,” by her peers.

As she struggled to cope with the ridicule, she had to fake her identity just to fit in.

In a tweet, she said she lied that she was half Jamaican to avoid further ostracization.

When I was in junior high school, my African-American classmates used to tease me for being African. They used to call me names like African booty scratcher so I would lie and say I’m half Jamaican. Sad but true https://t.co/4iSGv22H7c — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) April 26, 2024

Her revelation is in response to comments made by renowned Nigerian artiste, Davido, who spoke on societal pressure to conceal one’s African identity in the past.

He noted that, many individuals, including himself, felt compelled to falsely claim Jamaican heritage just to be accepted and avoid discrimination.

However, Davido is grateful the African continent has gotten the recognition it deserves in recent times.