A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is suspicious of the erratic power supply known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’ across the country.

He could not fathom why government has been able to give stable electricity to Ghanaians for the past seven years and just months to the general elections, there is unstable power.

In a Facebook post, Gabby remarked, “There is something mysteriously amiss somewhere. You have managed to keep the lights on for 7 years, even during the height of the economic crisis in 2022. Why now? Still scratching my head…”

Below is his post

Ghana is currently experiencing challenges in its energy sector, with frequent power outages affecting various parts of the country.

Despite this, government has maintained that Ghanaians don’t need a timetable to assist them in planning their daily activities.

