Tema General Hospital has responded to a viral video depicting babies allegedly struggling for their lives at the NICU following a power outage at the facility two days ago.

The hospital reportedly experienced an erratic power supply which endangered the lives of the infants.

In the viral video, a nurse filmed the moment the hospital encountered ‘dumsor’ and elaborated on how the electrical power cut jeopardized the lives of babies in incubators at the facility.

It was also claimed that, a newborn died due to the erratic power supply at the hospital.

The video has triggered outrage on social media and netizens have mounted pressure on government to fix the power situation to save lives.

However, Tema General Hospital in a statement refuted claims that lives were lost as a result of the power outage.

It explained that, the incident occurred when power from the national grid was interrupted, and the facility had to rely on its power plant.

The management noted that, the dedicated generator set for the NICU tripped off for a short period, but the hospital’s electricians worked to restore power to the Unit until the national grid was back online.

Read full statement:

ALSO READ:

Moment Tema General Hospital was hit by ‘dumsor’ [Video+Photos]

Asiedu Nketia wades into John Kumah’s poisoning case [Audio]

Family announces final funeral rites of late Chief Imam’s wife as she is laid to rest [Video]