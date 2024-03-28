Like many Ghanaians, some celebrities have been taken aback after a video surfaced of babies in incubators struggling at the Tema General Hospital following a power outage.

In the viral video, a nurse filmed the moment the hospital encountered ‘dumsor’ and elaborated on how the power cut jeopardized the lives of babies in incubators at the facility.

Tema General Hospital in a statement refuted claims that lives were lost as a result of the power outage.

It explained that the incident occurred when power from the national grid was interrupted, and the facility had to rely on its power plant. The hospital noted that power was restored after two hours.

But some celebrities say they are disappointed this happened at all, adding the country and its leaders can do better.

Rapper Sarkodie believes that the leadership’s misplaced priorities contributed to this incident that could have cost the lives of many babies.

“The Impact when we misplace priorities…we pray for these innocent babies,” he wrote.

Using the hashtag #dumsormusststop, actress Yvonne Nelson also called out the country’s leaders.

“I don’t even know what to type. Our Leaders are WICKED. @NAkufoAddo how do you sleep at night? 8 years of lies,” she wrote

I don’t even know what to type. Our Leaders are WICKED. @NAkufoAddo how do you sleep at night? 8 years of lies. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP pic.twitter.com/SjyhocLe0g — 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) March 27, 2024

Musician Keche questioned why the Tema General Hospital did not have a functioning generator in the absence of power.

He said that this situation does not only endanger the babies but also people who could be undergoing surgery in the facility.

Media personality Bridget Otoo wrote “This is even tough to watch. I hope they are all safe.”

This is even tough to watch. I hope they are all safe ❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/V9pSAwcYxz — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) March 27, 2024

Former Asante Kotoko Coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng also wrote; “I can’t stop shedding tears watching this and juxtaposing it with the pompousity and insults from those who are to supervise this. @InterBoyGH our future generation will be in a big mess if we can’t manage common 30 mln citizens today. I wonder how 60 mln will be in future. Sad!”

I can't stop shedding tears watching this and juxtaposing it with the pompousity and insults from those who are to supervise this@InterBoyGH our future generation will be in a big mess if we can't manage common 30 mln citizens today. I wonder how 60 mln will be in future. Sad! https://t.co/e9RHXnUe3p — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) March 27, 2024

Read more comments below:

MORE: