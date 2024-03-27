The final Adua of the late Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu, wife of the National Chief Imam has been slated for Sunday, May 5 2024 in Accra.

The late Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu passed away on Wednesday, March 27 after a short illness.

In accordance with Islamic rites, she was laid to rest this afternoon at the Awudome cemetery.

Members of the Islamic Community from across the country gathered at the residence of the National Chief Imam to commiserate with him.

The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam said, Sheik Aremeyaw said that even though the late Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu has been sick for two years, her death came as a shock to the National Chief Imam and is completely devastated by the passing of his second wife.

The NDC parliamentary candidate for Okaikoi North, Baba Sadiq Abdullai Abu remembered the late Hajia Ramatu as a mother to many and woman with patience and decency.

