A driver, Dakurah Kofi has been arrested by the Formed Police Unit (FPU) at Banda-Nkwanta in the Savannah region.

He was arrested for aiding and abetting crime on the Bole-Bamboi highway on March 16, 2024.

According to police sources, the victims said on their way from Wa to Techiman, the driver was on phone describing his vehicle number, color, and the clothes he was wearing.

The victims said they warned the driver to stop his calls until they reached Teselma, where they encountered the robbers.

However, the FPU succeeded in gunning down one of the robbers while many escaped with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations revealed that, the driver was an accomplice.

The suspect will be arraigned before the Bole District Magistrate court.

