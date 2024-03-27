The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has warned Hopeson Adorye to quit the vile propaganda against Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or face his wrath.

He asked the former NPP member not to use the Vice President as a “scapegoat” to vent his spleen.

“You and I have known each other for a very long time, at least since 2011. We have collaborated on many operations, some of which were quite sensitive. We worked together in the renowned Young Patriots team, which confronted the NDC during those times of intense hostility towards Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, alongside figures like the late John Kumah. In summary, you are well aware of our history” Mr. Mustapha said.

This comes after Hopeson Adorye blamed Dr. Bawumia for failing to stabilize the cedi against major trading currencies despite his previous claims while in opposition.

“He [Bawumia] claimed to be restoring the value of the cedi in 2014 while in opposition but has failed to do so in government” Hopeson wrote in a Facebook post on March 25, 2024.

This has angered the NPP Youth leader who is convinced Hopeson is just using the Vice President for revenge against the ruling party.

“Today, my message to you is straightforward. Keep Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia out of your criticism. He will not be your scapegoat. No, he will not. I will set aside our brotherhood, and we will handle it the way the Young Patriots would if you target our flagbearer again,” excerpts from his post stated.

According to the National Youth Organizer, while he respects founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, he will launch similar vitriolic attacks if Mr. Adorye does not cease fire.

“You have a presidential candidate, and we have refrained from attacking him. That’s purely out of respect for him, but that respect can be disregarded. He will experience the same treatment you’re giving to our flagbearer. You know me; this is as polite as I can be,” he added.

However, in response, Hopeson Adorye took to the comment section of the post and wrote, “Bring it on, my brother.”

