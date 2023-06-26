In its quest to retain the Assin North parliamentary seat, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is allegedly doing propaganda with government’s stance on Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and Intersex (LGBTQI).

Some members of the NDC are alleged to be telling constituents in Assin North that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking to remove NDC candidate, Jamea Gyakye Quayson to enable government get enough numbers in Parliament to legalise homosexuality in Ghana.

National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, revealed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

He claimed given the disapproval Ghanaians have about LGBTQI, NDC is seeking to capitalize on it to cause disaffection for the NPP.

But, the NPP youth leader said the opposition party’s vile propaganda has failed because they have a viable candidate, Charles Opoku.

He said the various projects undertaken by Mr Opoku himself in several communities as part of philanthropic activities and support for the youth in gaining employable skills and start-ups would speak for him.

Salam Mustapha indicated that, the NPP candidate said he had lived all his life at Assin North and related well with the people, adding that “everything points to the fact that NPP is winning the Assin North seat”.

The Assin North bye-election, which has been highly anticipated, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 27.

Legal Affairs Director of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal

In a rebuttal, a member of NDC legal team, Baba Jamal refuted the allegation being levelled against them.

Rather, he said government’s posture about the passage of the anti-LGBTQI bill before Parliament is what is fueling such allegations.

Mr Jamal maintained that the people of Assin North have already decided, thus, they don’t need to tell lies to win votes.

The two main candidates are both generous and philanthropic.

They have both supported the less-privileged in the communities, and both expect the beneficiaries of their generosity to reciprocate their philanthropic gestures with votes.

Both NDC and NPP have intensified their campaigns with President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama leading their teams.