

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, says his desire to lead Ghana as President is not for personal gain but rather to be a blessing to Ghanaians.

The Essikado-Ketan Constituency Member of Parliament said this after filing his nomination form on Saturday, June 24, 2023, to contest the Presidential primaries of the party.

Addressing supporters at the party headquarters in Accra, the politician and lawyer said politics is not about what one will get but rather about what one can do for humanity.

Mr Ghartey says leadership should be about “blessing people so God can bless you.”

He said he was not desperate to become the President of Ghana but noted that if it is the will of God, he will be the next President.

“If it’s God’s will I will be the president of Ghana. I will not force things,” said Mr Ghartey.

The MP arrived at the Asylum Down headquarters of NPP in the company of his family and well-wishers including his wife, Efua Ghartey.

Thousands of enthusiastic party supporters from across the various constituencies and 16 regions of Ghana besieged the NPP headquarters to lend their support to Hon. Ghartey, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

ALSO READ: