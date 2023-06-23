Aspiring New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Francis Addai-Nimoh, on Friday, filed his nomination forms at the party headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra.

The former Mampong MP was accompanied by teeming supporters.

By filing his nomination forms, Mr Nimoh becomes the ninth aspiring candidate to do so, following former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyepong among others who have submitted their forms.

The NPP opened nominations for the flagbearer slot on May 26, 2023, with a deadline of June 24 for submission.

Mr Nimoh is part of 11 presidential hopefuls who have picked up nomination forms to contest the position.

