

President of the Association of Bullion Operators Ghana (ABOG), Alhaji Iddi Sumaila, has said that banks in Ghana are expected to start using armored bullion vans for cash-in-transit from July 1.

He, however, reveals that some of the banks are yet to finalize the agreement with the ABOG to that effect.

“By 1st of July we will see banks using armored vehicles/bullion vans. However, other banks have not finalized the agreement with us,” he told Johnnie Hughes on the Sunrise show on 3FM Friday, June 23 regarding the robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma in Accra on Thursday, June 22, killing a Police officer in the process.

He further revealed that: “We have about 150 bullion vans in the country. Most banks have signed contracts with us to deploy to them. It goes through a process for the banks to get it and that takes time.”

It is recalled that the central bank in 2021 issued a directive for all financial institutions to procure the protective sophisticated vans failure to which the Bank of Ghana said it would not admit any substandard or soft-skinned Cash in Transit (CIT) vehicles into any of it’s premises nationwide.

This deadline was, however, extended to July 1, 2023 just after the James Town robbery attack on a bullion van in which a police officer was killed and another by- stander was hit with a stray bullet.

The series of robbery attacks on officers accompanying sub-standard vehicles for cash transfers forced the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to issue threats not to escort any vehicle without the necessary protection for police officers.

Regarding the attacks at Ablekuma, the police issued a stern warning to the robbers behind the killing of the officer.

In front of a bullion van on security duties, the officer was shot multiple times at close range.

The four robbers travelling in a black vehicle reportedly launched an attack on a bullion van shortly after it parked at the Star Oil Fuel Station near the ECG office at Ablekuma Fanmilk.

During the confrontation, the robbers specifically targeted the police officers inside the van, firing shots that fatally injured an officer in the shoulder and abdomen.

Approximately 15 gunshots were exchanged between the assailants and the on-duty police officers stationed at the fuel station.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the incident is said to have occurred during a maintenance period resulting in all cameras being offline.

Authorities have initiated a search for the bullion van driver, whose whereabouts is currently unknown.

