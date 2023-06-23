Another robbery incident reportedly occurred Thursday afternoon at Legon around the ECG office with a lecturer being a victim.

Multiple reports indicate that the lecturer was inflicted with cutlass wounds by the suspects and his bag containing his laptop, phones and other documents were taken away.

The lecturer, who was bleeding in his hand, was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment

This adds up to the rampant cases at Legon and it’s environs, stirring up tension among the students.

Just a few days ago, a female student was slashed in the face and arms and robbed of her belonging.

The rampant rate of such crimes is causing the students to lose faith in the school’s security and it’s status of being a safe haven.

In view of this, irate students have started a petition for action for their safety to be made paramount with an online protest themed #LegonGoesRed.

ALSO READ