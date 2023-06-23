Nigerian singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has revealed he sometimes misses his ex-girlfriend, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson.

The musician has admitted he occasionally recollects what they shared.

Iyanya made the revelation on Nigeria-based Cool FM when the host Tacha of BBN Naija fame asked about the actress.

Tacha spoke fondly of Miss Nelson and described her as a lovely person, adding they spent time together when she (Tacha) visited Ghana.

Without hesitation, the Kukere hitmaker replied, “Of course once in a while, you reminisce and you miss good people but it is what it is.”

The co-host threw in, “Man has got to move on at some point” while Iyanya responded, “I mean you have to but we’re cool.”

Iyanya’s confession follows the award-winning actress’ ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ memoir which disclosed a tragic infidelity involving Iyanya and well-known Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh.

Yvonne stated but for the rumours of infidelity and breakup, they had a good relationship.

ALSO READ: