Peter Toobu, a retired Executive Secretary to an ex-Inspector General of Police (IGP), has called on the police administration to punish those who have failed to secure their welfare.

His comment comes on the back of the death of a Lance Corporal in a bullion van attack at Ablekuma Fanmilk on Thursday following a similar incident at Jamestown two years ago.

The policeman has been identified as Calistus Amoah.

Mr Toobu, who is now the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West constituency, said the death of the Lance Corporal is as a result of someone’s negligence of duty.

The person, he said, must, therefore, be made to face the consequences of the action, considering there was a directive for bullion van escorts after the Jamestown incident.

“When it comes to enforcement of directive, the IGP issues a letter. The IGP doesn’t go to the Police station, District Command or Division so until sometime happens, he won’t know there was no compliance.

“So now ask questions, why did the person go without a helmet, or armoured fitted jacket and why he went to sit in the car? When we investigate, we will find out who called the duty parade. You dress according to specifications. There is a dress code for robbery operation, bullion van so that morning, what was the dress code the person had and what briefing did the person who called the parade give?” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Following the death of General Constable Emmanuel Osei in June 2021, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, said the government had taken steps to resource the police in combating crime.

He explained policemen and women who go on such operations will be provided with a number of bulletproof vests and helmets, stating about 5,000 which is the first consignment had arrived.

But Mr Toobu has questioned why there has been another incident in which the police escort was not properly dressed.

