With a status of being one of the most renowned gospel musicians and sound engineers in Ghana, one may think Nacee’s financial life is a bed of roses, but that is far from his reality.

In a heartfelt revelation about his life beyond fame, Nacee, real name Nana Osei, candidly shared the toll that frustration had on him in the times when he was unable to fulfill his financial obligations.

He revealed his situation had become dire to the point where he often found himself uncertain about his next meal and how he would provide for his family.

His financial constraint caused his children to be sacked from school over non-payment of fees, adding further strain to their already challenging situation.

“It got to a point in the industry I faced serious financial struggles. My children were sacked from school over fees. I had no one to rely on; no sibling or relative. Everything was just me. I tried my best and my wife also helped.”

Despite what seemed to be like a no-win situation, Nacee said he did not deter, confident of God’s assurance to feed his flock.

A breakthrough came in the form of his adoptive father whom he said was of immense help both financially and spiritually until his demise.

He was taken over with emotions while narrating that he never expected to get to such a low point in life.

This, he said, inspired his latest song, Aseda which is doing tremendously well on chart tables.

SEE ALSO