Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has ended its 2023 21 Days of Y’ello Care with a fair.

It engaged Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) into agro-processing, skin care and beauty, fabric, car rentals and many others at its headquarters in Accra Wednesday.

They exhibited their products to staff of MTN Ghana and the public, made huge sales and exchanged contacts.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the MTN Ghana’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Wiafe said during the said 21 Day of Y’ello Care, the staff volunteers of the company trained over 3,000 MSMEs across the country.

These beneficiaries comprising businesses run by able and differently able people were taken through social media marketing, financial literacy, and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn as well as other digital tools to promote and grow their businesses online.

According to her, most of these enterprises especially the MSMEs have little knowledge on the above-mentioned topics, while some of them know nothing about topics initially.

“As part of the 21 Day of Y’ello Care, we engaged these enterprises in line with the theme of this year’s Y’ello Care exercise which is -‘Empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for communities” Ms Wiafe said.

She, therefore, appealed to them to put the knowledge and skills they have acquired into good use to enhance their business.

Also, some of the businesses who exhibited their products and services at the fair expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana and appealed to the company to organise such fairs quarterly.

MTN Y’ello care

MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care is a group-wide employee volunteerism programme aimed at giving employees the opportunity to play an active role in community development projects across countries where MTN operates.

Since its inception in 2007, the initiative has impacted millions of people and communities across the continent of Africa.

Additionally, the “21 Days of Y’ello Care” is a competition amongst MTN operations to secure the highest number of staff involved in volunteerism and initiating projects with remarkable impact.

It also offers MTN staff the opportunity to brighten lives through this volunteer work. The country with the highest staff participation wins the prize money of $100,000 to be reinvested in community projects.