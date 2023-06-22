In a bid to influence the upcoming Assin North bye-election, a group of renowned Kumawood stars, including Nana Yeboah, Abrobe, and Adanko, have made their presence known in the constituency.

Their objective is to support James Gyakye Quayson, the ousted Member of Parliament, in his bid to retain his seat.

The Kumawood stars assert that the movie industry has suffered greatly under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, necessitating the need to back Mr Quayson.

They believe that by sending Mr Quayson back to Parliament, he will champion the enactment of favorable legislation to safeguard and revitalize the creative arts industry.

Simultaneously, Isaac Kwadwo Ampong and Nicholas Omane Acheampong have embarked on their own campaign trail within the constituency, primarily focusing on various churches.

Their aim is to rally support for Charles Opoku, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate in the bye-election.

Ampong and Acheampong, both renowned gospel musicians, have taken advantage of their influence within religious circles to garner support for Mr Opoku.

They believe that his election to Parliament under the NPP banner will bring about positive change and progress for the constituency.

As the bye-election date draws nearer, the campaign efforts of these influential personalities in the entertainment and gospel music industries will likely play a significant role in shaping the outcome of the Assin North bye-election.

