Kumawood actor, Nana Yeboah has opened up about his humble beginnings in a latest interview.

He shed light on the challenges he faced in life before attaining success.

Recalling his early years around 1997, he revealed that, he used to fetch firewood for chop bar workers, food sellers, and domestic households to make ends meet.

When his firewood business experienced a downturn, Nana Yeboah pivoted to selling fried yam and fish to labourers and local workers in his area.

He recounted how he left for Abidjan at 21, made some money and bought his first quarter plot of land and built a small house.

Though people mocked him for building a “boy’s quarters,” Nana Yeboah saw it as a good investment compared to renting a house.

Upon his return to Ghana, he joined a cultural troupe where he danced kete, adowa and also occasionally joined the band.

This, he said, earned him a lot of money.

However, the hype around that career gradually died down, which also led him to pursue his real talent; acting.

Nana Yeboah has since been an active member of the Kumawood fraternity.