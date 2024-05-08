Rapper, Pappy Kojo has given a hilarious reaction to his colleague, Amerado’s revelation of attempting to woo a lady with a love spell.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Amerado revealed he sneaked into a cemetery around 2:am just to rattle some incantations in a bid to spiritually persuade a lady to love him.

The spell only lasted momentarily and made him realise that, such spiritual acts are not potent.

In reaction, Pappy Kojo said he has fortified himself to match up the principalities who have taken over the music industry.

He said all artistes who have attained fame with voodoo acts, he said he will nullify all their powers.

