Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), remains undeterred by the efforts of Kumawood stars rallying behind James Gyakye Quayson in the upcoming Assin North by-election.

Several prominent Kumawood stars, including Nana Yeboah, Abrobe, Michael Afranie, Big Akwes, and Adanko, have made their presence felt in the constituency, aiming to bolster Mr. Quayson’s campaign and help him retain his parliamentary seat.

However, Nana B dismisses their influence, asserting that personalities such as Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Great Ampong, Diana, and Cwesi Oteng, among others, are actively engaged in an intensive campaign for the NPP.

“I have witnessed only three Kumawood actors campaigning for the NDC, and their names do not hold the same weight as those supporting the NPP. In fact, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah was present in Assin North on Sunday,” he confidently stated during an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

On June 27, 2023, the Assin-North constituency will witness a contest between James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC and Charles Opoku of the NPP for the parliamentary seat.

Additionally, Sefanu Bernice Enyonam represents the Liberal Party of Ghana, and Abaidoo Agartha is running as an independent candidate.

In addition to the NPP’s unwavering confidence in their victory, pollster Ben Ephson has also predicted a decisive win for the NPP candidate.

