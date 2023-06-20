National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has said the party will secure a resounding victory in the Assin North bye-election.

To him, the NPP has the support of the majority of Assin North constituents and that has become evident during their campaigns.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, he said “NDC can never win Assin North bye-election. NPP has already won. No sympathy vote will work for the NDC.”

NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson will face off against NPP’s Charles Opoku for the Assin-North constituency parliamentary seat on June 27, 2023.

There is also a candidate on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Sefanu Bernice Enyonam and an independent candidate, Abaidoo Agartha.

